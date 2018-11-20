Bulgarian Antarctic Expedition Reaches Livingston Island

The head of the 27th Bulgarian Antarctic expedition, Prof. Hristo Pimpirev, announced that the OneOcean Expedition ship is anchored in the South Bay on Livingston Island, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

The comparatively tranquil sea and the lack of large ice blocks allows the ten-member crew to reach the shore in inflatable boats together with their equipment weighing 4 tons.

Famous swimmer Petar Stoichev is onboard the ship and expects the captain’s decision whether the first swimming marathon in the icy waters of Antarctica would be held near the Bulgarian coast or even further south.