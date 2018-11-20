Chicago Hospital Shooting Leaves Multiple Victims

A Chicago police officer and two hospital workers were killed Monday by a gunman who carried out a grisly assault at a city hospital.

Police identified the fallen officer as Samuel Jimenez, a young cop with less than two years with the department. Hospital officials said emergency room doctor Tamara O'Neal and first-year pharmacy resident Dayna Less were the other victims in the afternoon shooting at Mercy Hospital on the city's South Side.

The shooter, who has not been identified, also was killed in the incident. He was previously engaged to O'Neal, according to family members who spoke with reporters.

Chicago recorded 762 murders in 2016 and 650 in 2017. The city had recorded 488 murders for 2018 as of Nov. 11, more than any other U.S. city but an 18 percent decline from last year.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel called it a devastating moment for a city that for years has endured daunting levels of gun violence. It was a bleak end to a day that started with the city celebrating the graduation of the newest class of 88 police officers and the promotion of 275 newly-minted detectives, sergeants, lieutenants, evidence technicians and field training officers.