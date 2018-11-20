8 Regions in Bulgaria Under Code Yellow over Freeze

A code yellow warning ice in 8 northern Bulgarian regions on Tuesday has been issued according to the National Meteorology Institute. 

The warning is valid for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Lovech and Sofia-region. 

The Road Agency urges the motorists to be well prepared for the winter conditions and travel only if necessary.

