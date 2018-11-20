Minister for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council Received Prize For Bulgaria at Vienna Economic Forum

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | November 20, 2018, Tuesday // 09:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Minister for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council Received Prize For Bulgaria at Vienna Economic Forum eu2018bg.bg

Minister for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of EU Lilyana Pavlova has received on behalf of Bulgaria the prestigious Annual Award of the Vienna Economic Forum at a ceremony yesterday, reported the Bulgarian National Radio. 

The prize is for Bulgaria being partner of the forum for 2018 and for the big contribution to the development of regional economic cooperation during the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The fifteenth Jubilee Vienna Economic Forum – Vienna Future Dialogue 2018 “Economy meets Politics" is part of the calendar of official events of the Austrian Presidency and is held under the auspices of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurtz.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vienna, sebastian kurtz, Lilyana Pavlova, prize, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria