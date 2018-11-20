Minister for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council Received Prize For Bulgaria at Vienna Economic Forum

Minister for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of EU Lilyana Pavlova has received on behalf of Bulgaria the prestigious Annual Award of the Vienna Economic Forum at a ceremony yesterday, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.

The prize is for Bulgaria being partner of the forum for 2018 and for the big contribution to the development of regional economic cooperation during the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The fifteenth Jubilee Vienna Economic Forum – Vienna Future Dialogue 2018 “Economy meets Politics" is part of the calendar of official events of the Austrian Presidency and is held under the auspices of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurtz.