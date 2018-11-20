Rain in Most of the Country Today, Cold and Snowfall in Northwest Regions

Rainfalls starting in the morning from west will extend to most of the country by the end of today, while in the northwest regions one should expect colder weather and mainly snowfalls, which will be changing to rain later today.

Reduced visibility in the morning in some lowland parts of West Bulgaria and in the Danube Plain. Light to moderate wind from east and southeast.

The maximum temperatures will range from 1-2°C in some areas of Northwest Bulgaria to 10-12°C in the remote southwestern areas and along the southern Black Sea coast, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.