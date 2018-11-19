The Bulgarian Court Released Released the Person who Made Graffiti Against Le Pen on the Monument of the Soviet Army

The Sofia District Court (SCC) imposed the smallest measure of custody - a petition to the 22-year-old man who was arrested on Thursday night for spraying on the Soviet army monument. The prosecutor's office accused him of hooliganism, demanded the court's permanent arrest and refused to negotiate with the defendant's defense to conclude an agreement, reports Dnevink.



However, Judge Albena Momchilova did not agree with the arguments of the state indictment for imposing the worst measure. She took into account the clear judicial past, the young age and the feature of the accused as a culturally engaged and a good student. Besides, he voluntarily surrendered his spray to the police when he was detained.



The decision is not final and subject to protest.



"Refugees welcome Le Pen go home"

was sprayed on the monument on 15 November late in the evening as a protest. On Friday, the leader of the French right-wing National Assembly Marin Le Pen met in Sofia with Veselin Mareshki, the chairman of the Volga.



A message saying that the monument was sprayed again appeared on the Facebook page of Sofia Metropolitan Police and in Twitter, the profile of the Russian embassy. Earlier, Interior Minister Mladen Marinov has given assurances that the police's daily police patrol and, if necessary, pedestrian policemen guard the monument.



Surprisingly, the 22-year-old Biology student is called to criminal liability for the more severe hooliganism case, which provides up to 5 years in prison. This text of the Criminal Code confuses cases of hooliganism, which are accompanied by indications of resistance to the police or committed with particular cynicism or boldness, for example. The inscription on the Soviet army monument is not offensive to anyone but Le Pen and truly not even towards her, which makes the accusations about bold hooliganism behaviour extremely unusual.