Mine Worker in Madan Dies in Rock Fall
Source: Pixabay
A 34-year-old mine worker in the town of Madan died in a rock fall at about 10.00 pm yesterday, the Ministry of Interior’s regional department in Smolyan said, reports Focus News Agency.
The worker was second shift in the Krushev Dol mine sector. The case is investigated. The regional labour inspectorate is inspecting the mine.
