Dynamic Weather with Frequent, Sudden Changes from Northwest to Southeast Bulgaria

One can expect dynamic weather and frequent, sudden changes in a wide range from Northwest to Southeast Bulgaria, meteorologist Mariana Popova, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology said in Focus Radio’s morning broadcast

. “We expect a dynamic week with many changes, so there will be low temperatures, too. Let’s say about minus 5 to minus 8 degrees in the central and western parts of the Danube Plain on Tuesday morning, possibly minus 10 in some places, but in the rest of the country they will be higher, close to zero. On Wednesday morning the temperatures will be much higher, positive almost everywhere, except for the northwest regions. There is nothing unusual, it’s just that the atmosphere is very dynamic. A series of cyclones pass, and usually the temperatures are much higher in the front part of the cyclone, but as the cold front goes by they decrease. Since this happened several times [last] week, we had such radical changes,” the weatherwoman explained. Much rainfall is expected this Tuesday and Wednesday across the country. She explained that the expected low temperatures were completely normal for the season and that it was too early to predict the winter.