Bulgaria: Education Minister: For Next Year, we have Earmarked BGN 1.5 Million for Scholarships for Students

At this stage, for next year, we have earmarked BGN 1.5 million for scholarships for students in dual training programmes, we are considering increasing the amount, Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev said during a Values and Education conference, Focus News Agency reports.

“The dual form of education should be expanded, we will support it with funds from the state budget. We are about to launch a project under the Science and Education for Smart Growth Operational Programme, which will set additional conditions for expanding dual education,” he said.

