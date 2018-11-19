Education Minister: For Next Year, we have Earmarked BGN 1.5 Million for Scholarships for Students
At this stage, for next year, we have earmarked BGN 1.5 million for scholarships for students in dual training programmes, we are considering increasing the amount, Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev said during a Values and Education conference, Focus News Agency reports.
“The dual form of education should be expanded, we will support it with funds from the state budget. We are about to launch a project under the Science and Education for Smart Growth Operational Programme, which will set additional conditions for expanding dual education,” he said.
- » Over 90% of Bulgarian Students Abroad Study at European Universities
- » Bulgaria’s Ministry of Education Starts to Train Religious Education Teachers
- » Veliko Tarnovo University Canceled the illegal Diplomas of 170 Italians
- » BGN 3 Million will be Allocated Schools Open Classes for Professions with Labour Shortage
- » Shortage of Teachers in Bulgaria will Reach 10,000 in 2 Years, 39,000 in 8 Years
- » The Medical University in Sofia Received a Donation of over 1 Million Dollars