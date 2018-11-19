All Bulgarian Roads are Passable, Nearly 700 Machines were out Clearing the Roads Last Night

Approximately 700 snow removal vehicles were out clearing the roads last night. All national roads are passable in winter conditions. Around 8:30 am, restrictions on the movement of heavy goods vehicles over 12 tonnes with trailers and semi-trailers across the Preval pass were lifted, said the press office of the Road Infrastructure Agency, reports Focus News Agency.

The following mountain passes are open to all vehicles: Rishki, Kotlenski, Aitoski, Obzorski, Pechinsko, Predel, Rozhen and the Pass of the Republic. The movement of motor vehicles over 12 tonnes is restricted through the Troyanski, Petrohan and Shipka passes, of vehicles over 10 tonnes – through Vratnik and Tvardishki passes, and over 3.5 tonnes – through Dyulinski and Pamporovo passes. All year round, the Zlatishki and Varbishki passes are closed.

Motorists are advised to take to the road only if their vehicles are equipped with suitable tyres, to drive at a reasonable speed and use extra caution.

Regional road management offices and snow removal companies operate 24/7 and are ready to conduct maintenance operations.

Up-to-date information on the traffic situation is available on the free-of–charge application LIMA, lima.api.bg; RIA’s website www.api.bg, and at 0700 130 20 at any time.

The Agency operates a Situation Centre throughout the year, which collects and summarises data on the situation on the roads.