Bulgaria: Yambol Municipality is Working to Create an Integrated Tourism Product

The municipality of Yambol is working to create an integrated tourism product, Mayor Georgi Slavov told Focus Radio. He said the biggest challenge was to spark interest in local heritage. Bulgaria’s great contribution to Europe’s cultural and historical heritage is visible, he said. “We have so much history, so much potential, but we have to find the way to present it. Here is where desire and reality differ because it takes time and effort to create real products that bring about cultural and historical tourism. Especially for a city like Yambol that has no seaside or mountain tourism. That’s what we have to do,” said Georgi Slavov. He pointed out that two years ago the National Historical Reserve in Yambol won the top prize of the Ministry of Tourism. People need to regain self-respect and faith so as to continue developing, he commented.

