Bulgaria's NEK Opens Tender for Upgrade of HPP Devin Generator

Bulgaria's state-owned National Electricity Company, NEK, said on Monday that it has opened a 2.2 million levs ($1.3 million/1.1 million euro) tender for rehabilitation of hydro power plant (HPP) Devin's generator 2, reports Renewables Now, quoting SeeNews.

Works are expected to be completed within 315 days, NEK said in a tender notice.

The deadline for submitting offers is January 7.

Bids will be ranked solely based on price.

HPP Devin, located in southeastern Bulgaria, has an installed capacity of 88 MWh and produces an average of 145 GWh of electricity per year.