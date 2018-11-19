Bulgaria's NEK Opens Tender for Upgrade of HPP Devin Generator

Business » ENERGY | November 19, 2018, Monday // 19:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's NEK Opens Tender for Upgrade of HPP Devin Generator

Bulgaria's state-owned National Electricity Company, NEK, said on Monday that it has opened a 2.2 million levs ($1.3 million/1.1 million euro) tender for rehabilitation of hydro power plant (HPP) Devin's generator 2, reports Renewables Now, quoting SeeNews

Works are expected to be completed within 315 days, NEK said in a tender notice.

The deadline for submitting offers is January 7.

Bids will be ranked solely based on price.

HPP Devin, located in southeastern Bulgaria, has an installed capacity of 88 MWh and produces an average of 145 GWh of electricity per year.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria