President of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is Arrested

Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, one of the world's best-known businessmen, was reportedly under arrest in Japan on Monday in a shocking fall from grace linked to allegations of financial misconduct, reports AFP. Japanese media said Ghosn had been arrested after being questioned by Japanese prosecutors for various improprieties including underreporting his income.

Nissan said it had been investigating its chairman for months and would now move to fire him.

The news sent shockwaves through the auto industry, where Ghosn is a towering figure who is credited with turning around several major manufacturers and leads an alliance of Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris would be "extremely vigilant" about Renault's stability after Ghosn's arrest.

In a statement, Nissan said it had begun investigating Ghosn and its Representative Director Greg Kelly after receiving a whistleblower report and had uncovered misconduct going back several years.

The Tokyo prosecutor's office had no comment on the reports about Ghosn. Mitsubishi and Renault also declined comment.