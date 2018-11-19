Kiril Ananiev: The Modernization of Emergency Aid is a Top Priority in Bulgaria

This is the first real step towards the implementation of the project for renovation and modernization of the emergency assistance in Bulgaria. The launching and implementation of this project is a top priority for me and my team, as with its implementation we will give Bulgarian patients more access to Emergency Aid and will carry out a major modernization of the park. This was announced by the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev after signing the two new ambulance contracts, reports Darik.

"This project has been in talks for several years now. It was stopped, processed. There was a great risk of losing a lot of money from the EU, "Minister Ananiev reminded.

"There are currently 651 ambulances in the Emergency Assistance system. In the review of their technical condition, it was found that the majority of them were rather amortized. What we will do with the implementation of these two contracts is to renew and modernize two-thirds of the Emergency Aid Park, "Ananiev explained.

The total value of the two contracts amounts to BGN 38 300 640 with VAT. The first 280 new ambulances must be delivered in the next three years. The deadline for the full implementation of the project is 23 October 2021.