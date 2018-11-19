Over 90% of Bulgarian Students Abroad Study at European Universities

In 2016 a total of 12,201 Bulgarian students studied abroad. Of these, 90.5% (11 052) are graduates of European universities. This is the data from a survey of the European statistical agency Eurostat, reports Dnevnik.



By this indicator Bulgaria ranks near countries like Sweden, Ireland and Portugal. A leader in students in another country from Europe is the UK. A little over 144,000 Britons study at universities in the Old Continent. A total of nearly 700,000 Europeans are studying in another country on the continent.



Nearly half a million students from Europe are in Asia. 791 of them are from Bulgaria. The country is ahead of six EU countries on this benchmark.



177 Bulgarian students study in Africa, and 153 have enrolled in a university in North America. Students from Bulgaria in Central and South America are 19 and in Australia and the region around the continent - 9.