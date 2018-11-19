5 EVENTS AFTER WORK: 19 - 23 NOVEMBER

Monday begins with a super concert, and then the week continues with more live adventures, cinema, which leads us high up in the mountains, exhibitions, and final parties again. Where, when and what, read here.





STILL CORNERS (UK) - LIVE

Monday, 9 pm, Sofia Live Club

This winter the British dream pop/synthpop band Still Corners comes to the Bulgarian stage for the first time. The music duo formed in London in 2009 by vocalist Tessa Murray and producer/multi-instrumentalist Greg Hughes.



Following a series of EPs released in the UK, the band signed with the notorious American label Sub Pop. This resulted in the release of 3 albums, making the band a regular act on the dream-pop/synthpop scene. With the positive reviews of independent media such as Spin, NME and Pitchfork, Still Corners quickly got the attention of indie-pop enthusiasts.

ELSIANE (CANADA) - LIVE

Wednesday, 20 hours, Stroeja

In the middle of this week, we can not wait to hear the Canadian duo Elsiane. Strongly influenced by jazz, rock and electronic music, the duo creates musical trips around the sensational pop as well.

MOUNTAIN - HISTORY C Epic DIMENSIONS

Thursday, 21:00, Cinema House

On the verge of winter, we will go on a journey to the highest peaks of the world, to the dangers and beauties that they hide ... to the magical mountain! Unique cinema and musical collaboration between the Australian Chamber Orchestra and the director-nominated by BAFTA director Jennifer Peedom, the movie Mountain is a study of our obsession with the mountains.

SHRED TOGETHER SEASON 4

Thursday, 22 pm, Switch

The winter season brings us many shared emotions and party adventures that we can not wait to start. That's why Switch Club brings us to the Shred Together party to welcome the winter mood.

FONTFABRIC 10 YEARS ANNIVERSARY

Thursday, 7 pm, Gallery 2.0

Тhe 10th birthday of Fontfabric Type Foundry is the reason for an unusual exhibition. At its opening, you will be able to personally meet the creator of the studio, Simeon Simov. He will tell you about his inspiration to create some of the world's top-selling fonts for brands such as Nike, Dacia, McDonald's, KFC, Lipton, Nestle, Telenor, and many others. You will also be able to see some of the most iconic typographic projects of the studio since its creation to this day.