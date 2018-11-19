Experian is Movin more than 950 Employees to a New Office in Sofia

Experian will soon move to a new building. The company involved in the field of information and data with clients such as American Express, Barclays, Yahoo!, Hilton and many others now employs more than 950 employees in Bulgaria.

The new building will be located on 7-11 Tsarigradsko shose Blvd near METRO Cash & Carry and Capital Fort. The building will be on 9 floors and will have an area of ​​10,000 square meters. There are about 1,200 jobs planned, told Petar Bunkov, Operational Manager of Experian for Bulgaria, for Money.bg

Thanks to flexible working hours, the building will be able to accommodate up to 1,400 employees. Experian, which is currently in Megapark close to The Mall, will be housed in the new building via a long lease. The company hopes to attract new highly qualified employees, is the so-called innovation hub on the top floor of the building.

The building is expected to be ready around April 2019.

