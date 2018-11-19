Sofia with a Record Budget for City Cleanliness in 2019

There will be no increase in garbage tax in the capital in 2019, Doncho Barbalov, Deputy Mayor of Finance and Economic Affairs, announced at a briefing in the Sofia Municipality.

He added that in 2019 there would be a record budget for the cleanliness of the city.

The Deputy Mayor of the Green System, Ecology and Land Use Department, Joana Hristova, pointed out that 22 million leva more were allocated for cleanliness. At present, our forecasts are that the plan will be worth BGN 250,985,776. This is 12% more than the planned funds in 2018. We have planned for a year to increase the collection of large-scale waste - old frames, old doors, furniture, she added, adding that the idea is not to allow unregulated burning. The funds for large-scale waste will be BGN 1.5 million more.

Means for collecting household waste and garbage disposal will amount to BGN 63 million. More than 7.6 million BGN are planned to maintain the cleanliness of public areas. The washing of the streets doubles and the share of machine sweep is increased at the expense of the manual, Hristova noted. The streets of mass transit will only be cleaned mechanically. Nine times will be increased the machine sweep on sidewalks and bicycle paths.

The funds are also increased for new park areas, better maintenance of the green spaces and the restored spaces between the buildings, said Joanna Hristova. The money planned for next year is 21.6 million leva. The focus will be on the more outlying neighborhoods.

In the winter, the municipality will strive to better maintain the inner-streets. The planned increase in funds for this activity will be BGN 5.3 million, including a higher intensity of the maintenance of the municipal and Republican roads outside the urbanized part of the municipality.

BGN 55 million are allocated to research, design, construction, maintenance and operation of domestic waste treatment facilities, recycling and recovery. They are 26 percent more than the funds pledged in 2018, with more than half a million levs increasing the funds for transportation and utilization of RDF fuel, Hristova also said.