European Perspective of the Western Balkans: Meeting in Austria

The leaders of the Western Balkan countries and EU commissioners, Maria Gabriel and Johannes Hahn, are in Vienna at the invitation of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurtz, reported the Bulgarian National Television.



This morning they discussed the European perspective of the Western Balkans, regional cooperation and bilateral contacts.



Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has canceled his visit because of domestic politics.

Maria Gabriel talks about the regional roaming agreement, and Commissioner for Enlargement Johannes Hahn reports on the progress of the six countries on the road to EU membership.