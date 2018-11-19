European Perspective of the Western Balkans: Meeting in Austria

Politics » DIPLOMACY | November 19, 2018, Monday // 13:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: European Perspective of the Western Balkans: Meeting in Austria Източник: pixabay

The leaders of the Western Balkan countries and EU commissioners, Maria Gabriel and Johannes Hahn, are in Vienna at the invitation of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurtz, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

This morning they discussed the European perspective of the Western Balkans, regional cooperation and bilateral contacts.

Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has canceled his visit because of domestic politics.

Maria Gabriel talks about the regional roaming agreement, and Commissioner for Enlargement Johannes Hahn reports on the progress of the six countries on the road to EU membership.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Johannes Hahn, Maria Gabriel, sebastian kurtz, roaming, bilateral relations, Vienna
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria