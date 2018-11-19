Bulgarian Health Minister Signs Contracts For Delivery of 280 New Ambulances

Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev signed contracts for delivery of 280 new ambulances, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

This is part of the planned modernization of emergency centers in Bulgaria. The first ambulances must be delivered within 60 days. Some will be for the transport of patients whose treatment can be postponed until they arrive in a hospital and the other part of the ambulances will be for intensive care. 

Kiril Ananiev - Minister of Health: Currently we have 651 ambulances in the Emergency Assistance system. In the review of their technical condition, it has been found that most of these ambulances are quite amortized. What we will do with the implementation of these contracts is to renew and modernize two-thirds of the Emergency Help. 

