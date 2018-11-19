The Schengen Information System will contain DNA data

Politics » DEFENSE | November 19, 2018, Monday // 13:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Schengen Information System will contain DNA data Източник: pixabay

The Schengen Information System will contain DNA data and fingerprints in the future, the EU Council said today, quoted by the Bulgarian National Television. 

It is intended to introduce fingerprints not only from the fingers but also from the broad palms when it comes to suspected serious crimes and wanted to participate in terrorism.

Changes are expected to facilitate cooperation between EU countries in ongoing investigations, border controls and the fight against illegal migration. The changes will come into force once they have been voted by the European Parliament.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European parliament, Schengen, DNA, fingerprints
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria