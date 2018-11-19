The Schengen Information System will contain DNA data and fingerprints in the future, the EU Council said today, quoted by the Bulgarian National Television.

It is intended to introduce fingerprints not only from the fingers but also from the broad palms when it comes to suspected serious crimes and wanted to participate in terrorism.

Changes are expected to facilitate cooperation between EU countries in ongoing investigations, border controls and the fight against illegal migration. The changes will come into force once they have been voted by the European Parliament.