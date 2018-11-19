The Bulgarian Ministry of Education has Launched News for Hearing Impaired People (Video)

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 19, 2018, Monday // 13:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Ministry of Education has Launched News for Hearing Impaired People (Video)

The Ministry of Education and Science has launched news for hearing impaired people, the MES press office announced.

The initiative is a pilot project and is being carried out together with students from the 11th grade at the National High School of Precision Engineering and Optics "MV Lomonosov" in Sofia.
 
The ministry is planning emissions to be produced and published every two weeks. They will include up-to-date topics and novelties from the educational system in Bulgaria.
 
Students' participation in making materials and reports aims to develop and refine their practical skills to produce and process video content.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria