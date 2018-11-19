The Bulgarian Ministry of Education has Launched News for Hearing Impaired People (Video)

The Ministry of Education and Science has launched news for hearing impaired people, the MES press office announced.

The initiative is a pilot project and is being carried out together with students from the 11th grade at the National High School of Precision Engineering and Optics "MV Lomonosov" in Sofia.



The ministry is planning emissions to be produced and published every two weeks. They will include up-to-date topics and novelties from the educational system in Bulgaria.



Students' participation in making materials and reports aims to develop and refine their practical skills to produce and process video content.