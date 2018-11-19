11 People were Arrested after the Protests Across Bulgaria on Sunday

A total of 11 people were detained by law enforcement officials during protests covering the country on Sunday, source Darik.



There are four people in the capital. In addition to the man driving on Knyaz Alexander I Square, three minors and one adult were taken to different district offices and were detected to carry banned objects. After questioning and warning, they are released, with minors handed over to their parents.



During the protest actions in Blagoevgrad short-term entry of the roadway was found, 9 protocols were drafted under the Ministry of the Interior Act.

Acts for established administrative violations were made up of three protesters in Pleven, one person was taken to the police station. Within the framework of the organized car detention center in Silistra, five fines and three protocols under the Ministry of the Interior Act were drawn up for various violations.

Within the framework of the protest actions on the territory of the Ministry of Interior - Yambol, 28 alerts for the Ministry of Interior Act, 6 acts of violation, as well as 26 fines on the Road Traffic Act and the Bulgarian Personal Documents Act were drawn up.