2.9 Magnitude Earthquake Was Registered Near Blagoevgrad
Business | November 19, 2018, Monday // 09:34| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
2.9 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale was registered near Blagoevgrad. This was announced by bTV of the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.
The quake was registered at 4:09 am, 10 kilometers southeast of Blagoevgrad.
- » Experian is Movin more than 950 Employees to a New Office in Sofia
- » Gazprom to Complete Offshore Section of Turkish Stream
- » Guide to the 7 Bulgarian Startups to Watch
- » Tourism Minister: Bulgaria and Greece Partner in Joint Projects to Attract Tourists from Distant Markets to the Balkans
- » International Congress on World Civilizations, Historic Routes Kicks off in Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian Arms Maker VMZ Sopot to Start Drone Production
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)