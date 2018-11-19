2.9 Magnitude Earthquake Was Registered Near Blagoevgrad

November 19, 2018, Monday
Bulgaria: 2.9 Magnitude Earthquake Was Registered Near Blagoevgrad pixabay.com

2.9 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale was registered near Blagoevgrad. This was announced by bTV of the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

The quake was registered at 4:09 am, 10 kilometers southeast of Blagoevgrad.

Earthquake, Blagoevgrad
