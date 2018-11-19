Maya Manolova Gathers Ombudsmen From the Balkan Countries
At the National Palace of Culture, public advocates will discuss opportunities for Balkan cooperation in protecting citizens' rights.
Maya Manolova gathers ombudsmen from the Balkan countries at a forum in Sofia today, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
The event is in the context of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union and is in partnership with the Macedonian Ombudsman.
