Maya Manolova Gathers Ombudsmen From the Balkan Countries

Politics » DIPLOMACY | November 19, 2018, Monday // 09:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Maya Manolova Gathers Ombudsmen From the Balkan Countries twitter

Maya Manolova gathers ombudsmen from the Balkan countries at a forum in Sofia today, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

At the National Palace of Culture, public advocates will discuss opportunities for Balkan cooperation in protecting citizens' rights.

The event is in the context of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union and is in partnership with the Macedonian Ombudsman.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Maya Manolova, National Palace of Culture
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria