Over 160 Snow-Cleaning Machines Take Care of the Sofia Street
''The main boulevards and streets are cleaned. 169 machines have been involved in the snow-cleaning of Sofia last night. The streets and boulevards of public transport, as well as the main roads, have been cleaned. They are still working machines, the snow is expected to stop, but the temperatures will fall. This was said by Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova at an extraordinary briefing this morning, according to the Bulgarian National Television.
Urban transport moves everywhere along its usual routes.
The municipality reminds drivers to drive carefully.
- » Sofia with a Record Budget for City Cleanliness in 2019
- » The Bulgarian Ministry of Education has Launched News for Hearing Impaired People (Video)
- » GERB Do Not Expect Early Elections
- » Fitch Agency Has Confirmed Bulgaria's BBB Rating with a Stable Outlook
- » Protests Against High Fuel Prices Continue in Shumen
- » Bulgarian Anti-corruption Commission Seeks to Seize Property of Former Minister of Economy