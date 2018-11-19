Over 160 Snow-Cleaning Machines Take Care of the Sofia Street

''The main boulevards and streets are cleaned. 169 machines have been involved in the snow-cleaning of Sofia last night. The streets and boulevards of public transport, as well as the main roads, have been cleaned. They are still working machines, the snow is expected to stop, but the temperatures will fall. This was said by Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova at an extraordinary briefing this morning, according to the Bulgarian National Television.

Urban transport moves everywhere along its usual routes.

The municipality reminds drivers to drive carefully.