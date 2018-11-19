Turkish Trade Minister to Visit Bulgaria

Turkey's Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan will pay an official visit to Bulgaria’s capital Sofia on Sunday and Monday, the ministry has announced, reported Anadolu Agency



During the two-day visit, a delegation of some 200 businesspeople will accompany Pekcan, said a ministry statement on Saturday.



Pekcan will meet with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov, and Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov.



At the meetings, topics will include bilateral trade and investments, construction services, cooperation with third countries, and customs and transportation problems.



Pekcan and Karanikolov will also sign a cooperation agreement between the two countries' investment offices.



Pekcan will also attend the Turkey-Bulgaria Business Forum organized by the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK).



Turkey and Bulgaria have balanced trade relations: last year Turkey's exports to Bulgaria were $2.8 billion, while imports from the country totaled $2.77 billion.



In the first nine months of 2018, bilateral trade topped $3.8 billion.



While Turkish companies have made $2 billion investments in Bulgaria to date, Bulgarians have $41 million in investments in Turkey.



Meanwhile, to date Turkish contractors have completed 36 projects in Bulgaria worth $1.5 billion.