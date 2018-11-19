It Will Snow in Northwest Bulgaria and Central Northern Regions

Bulgaria: It Will Snow in Northwest Bulgaria and Central Northern Regions

 Before noon there will be snowfall mainly in Northwest Bulgaria and the central regions of Northern Bulgaria, while in the other areas there will be rainfall, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.

In the morning hours, there could be silver thaw the country’s central northern regions. By noon the precipitations will decrease from southwest and will stop by the evening. Moderate wind from east-northeast, stronger in Eastern Bulgaria, later in the day from northwest and weakening.

 Maximum temperatures between 9°C and 14°C in the remote southwestern areas, the Upper Thracian Plain and along the Black Sea coast, in the rest of the country – mostly between 1°C and 6°C.

