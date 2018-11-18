72 Hours Arrest for Graffiti Against Le Pen on the Soviet Army Monument in Sofia

Sofia District Prosecutor's Office has ruled a 72-hour arrest of a young man detained for spray painting on the Soviet Army Monument in Sofia.

The case is from Thursday before midnight when observers from the CCTV observation team noticed a person writing on the monument and immediately sending a team.

A 22-year-old biology student who used black spray to write "Refugees welcome, Le Pen go home," was arrested at the site.

"The young man is detained in the First Police Department with a police measure up to 24 hours, and a case has been initiated quickly. After a report of the collected materials at the Sofia Regional Prosecutor's Office, the detainee was apprehended as a defendant and was detained in custody for up to 72 hours, police said.

The state indictment does not specify the reason for extending the initial arrest of the student, which is usually done for much more serious crimes. According to unofficial information from Mediapool, he is accused of hooliganism, but in the more severe hypothesis - when the act is characterized as "extraordinary cynicism or boldness."

Under the Penal Code, the accused is threatened with imprisonment for up to 5 years. Why the prosecution judges the message sprayed as particularly bold and not a mere hooliganism, is not clear yet.

Investigators are due to file a request to the Sofia District Court to impose a permanent measure of detention on the young man who has a clear judicial past and has not been convicted.

It is noteworthy that this particular diligence of the prosecutor's office is taking place against the backdrop of another angry reaction by the Russian Embassy: "We are very disappointed that despite the assurances of the Bulgarian side to strengthen the Soviet Army Monument's watch overnight on November 16, the monument was again defiled . We are once again forced to ask: when at last the vandalism against the monument to the Nazi fighters will be stopped? "

Incidentally or not, the post in question was uploaded almost at the same time with the announcement of the young man's arrest on the SDRP's social media facebook page.

For the last time, the Soviet Army monument was spray painted at the beginning of October, when the message was again specifically directed against the monument itself, calling for it to be abolished. The Interior Ministry then announced that they had installed special cameras to watch for vandals.

Although the monument has been subjected to vandalism and artistic actions tens of times, there has been no detention, with a 72-hour prosecutor's decree, which is being executed in the national investigation. The strange thing about this is that it's not a neo-Nazi or even offensive inscription that could be interpreted as "exceptional cynicism or boldness."