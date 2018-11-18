Operatic Soprano Sonya Yoncheva’s Documentary to Premiere In Bulgaria

Sonya Yoncheva has announced the premiere of a new movie based on her life entitled “Sonya Yoncheva: Sempre Libera.”

The new film by Ema Konstantinova and Georgi Toshev is set to premiere at the 32nd Kinomania Film Festival in Sofia on Nov. 26.

According to Yoncheva’s Instagram post, the film tells “A story about a girl, who was dreaming of a better life for her parents. My fight, my destiny, my hopes.”

Yoncheva, who is currently on tour in Mexico, confirmed that she will present at the screening.

Yoncheva recently sang her 50th role in the title role of “Médée” and next returns to the Metropolitan Opera for “Otello” followed by the title role of “Iolanta.”

She also returns to the Teatro alla Scala for “La Traviata” and opens a new production of “Otello” at the Baden Baden Festival. She also sings the title role in “Tosca” at the Opéra National de Paris.

 

 
