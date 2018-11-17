Guide to the 7 Bulgarian Startups to Watch

One of the strongest evidence that young Bulgarians are not lazy but loving development are the innovative startups they create. In Bulgaria, the startup idea and the overall culture are developing with full force and they are becoming more and more popular.

Some of the future businesses start from a casual idea and almost no money until they find financing. But how are ideas and startups born? We present to you just a small part of the Bulgarian start-up companies that make our daily life easier.

Listen Up and its mission with high responsibilities

The main goal of this app is entirely social. Listen Up is an application that allows deaf people to participate in normal life, to communicate freely, to have access to information, and education. The tasks are highly complex and the startup continues to seek additional funding to complete its mission. But as one of the founders, Ashod Derandonyan says: '' Problems are what teach entrepreneurs not to give up.''

EnhanCV

Writing a good CV can be one of the toughest challenges of job hunting. Most employers spend just a few seconds scanning each CV before sticking it in the ''YES'' or ''NO'' pile. Harsh.

Here comes the Bulgarian startup to take care of your professional success! EnhanCV not only helps us make an interesting and distinctive CV, but his team also cares to provide valuable tips useful in a job interview!

The app came under the spotlight in autumn 2016 when it made resumes highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of Hilary Clinton and Donald Trump before the US presidential elections.

Together with Birlibam, which collects all business cards in a virtual place - a new technology way to exchange contacts, you will simply rule the world!

DOGLAR

DOGLAR connects you to owners community so you can walk your dogs together. With an easy to use interface, you can swipe all dog breeds and dog owners around you.

Grajdanite Ltd

The idea of this app is to build more active, responsible and polite civil society, with the help of innovative technological solutions.

Using the app, people can report any social problems. In October 2017, Mayor Yordanka Fandakova announced at a press conference that Sofia District Administration are using ''Grajdanite'' to receive and process alerts from citizens.

The motto of the organizers is to Join other active citizens and improve the environment in which we all live!

SpeediFly

SpeediFly is the first social travel platform for spontaneous last-minute travel.

The Bulgarian startup company was set up in 2016. Soon after, it joined the Czech accelerator StartupYard, where it also received an investment of 308,000 euros at the end of the program. The company currently employs 10 people based in London and Sofia.

An interesting thing is that during the registration users are providing information about their interests by indicating their preferences for activities, sports, music, and culture. It also analyzes your friends' interest and their travel availability. With this functionality, SpeediFly meets the needs of the so-called budget travelers.

Another very useful social platform if you are a traveler, is called ClaimCompass.

It also deals with flights but in this case-delayed flights. The company specializes in securing compensation for delayed, canceled or overbooked flights by combining legal know-how, a. Compensation calculator and a blog spot that gives general advice to users. The company is run by a team of people all under the age of 30.

These examples, of course, are a small part of Bulgaria's start-up ocean, which is getting bigger. Quality grows together, and it flows over and beyond our country.

Innovative ideas applied in startups are another proof that technologies are useful and are everywhere around us.