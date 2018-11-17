Bulgarian Anti-corruption Commission Seeks to Seize Property of Former Minister of Economy

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 17, 2018, Saturday // 09:47| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Anti-corruption Commission Seeks to Seize Property of Former Minister of Economy

The Anti-Corruption Commission has requested the court to seize the property of Traicho Traikov, former Minister of Economy. The Commissione found that the he could not prove the origin of property at the value of BGN 2,372,004, reports BNT. 

Sofia City Court seeks seizure to the state, the Commission told BNT on 16th of November.

At the time of the investigation, Traikov was given the opportunity to submit additional documents and objections. Property of the former minister, to the value of 1,500,000 BGN, has already been restrained.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria