Bulgarian Anti-corruption Commission Seeks to Seize Property of Former Minister of Economy

The Anti-Corruption Commission has requested the court to seize the property of Traicho Traikov, former Minister of Economy. The Commissione found that the he could not prove the origin of property at the value of BGN 2,372,004, reports BNT.

Sofia City Court seeks seizure to the state, the Commission told BNT on 16th of November.

At the time of the investigation, Traikov was given the opportunity to submit additional documents and objections. Property of the former minister, to the value of 1,500,000 BGN, has already been restrained.