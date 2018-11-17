Serbia Grateful to Bulgaria for its Vote in Energy Community

Bulgaria: Serbia Grateful to Bulgaria for its Vote in Energy Community

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic held a bilateral meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov in Sofia on Thursday.

During it, she "expressed her gratitude for support for voting in the European Energy Association," the Serbian government announced on its website, citing a statement the PM made for Tanjug, reports b92.net

Brnabic said she "thanked her Bulgarian counterpart for the support that this country, although it had recognized the unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo, during the voting in the European Energy Association, which is very important for Serbs living in Kosovo and Metohija, so that the Serbian electricity network will remain there and that they will have a safe supply." 

The prime minister assessed that this "was a great and friendly gesture," adding that she conveyed gratitude to the prime ministers of Montenegro and Macedonia, with whom she participated in the panel at the start of the summit in Sofia, who abstained during the vote.

