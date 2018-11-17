Goalkeeper Petkov Becomes Bulgaria's Oldest Player in Disappointing 1-1 Draw with Cyprus

Goalkeeper Georgi Petkov became the oldest player to represent Bulgaria after starting their Nations League match against Cyprus on Friday.

Petkov, aged 42 years, eight months and two days, also became the oldest European keeper to play in an international match.

Born in 1976, Slavia Sofia's Petkov last played for Bulgaria in a friendly against Switzerland in 2009.

Known for his aggressive on-field manner, often arguing with referees and opponents, Petkov this year became the oldest player to appear in Bulgaria's top flight.





