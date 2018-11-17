Bulgarian Drivers Could Buy E-vignettes Online from December 17
As of December 17, consumers could buy electronic vignettes online through a website and mobile application that is currently developed by toll system contractor Kapsch. The portal will have a capacity for 10,000 simultaneous visits, enough to support the initial wave of users, Anton Antonov, toll administration director at the Road Infrastructure Agency, told local media, quoted in a press release. He explained that people with a vignette sticker expiring during 2019 could convert it into an e-vignette via bgtoll.bg or at the agency’s offices. They will need to enter the registration number and the validity of the paper vignette.
Source: Focus News Agency
