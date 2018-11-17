No Bids for the House in Center of Sofia of One of the Finest Poetic Talents Peyo Yavorov

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 17, 2018, Saturday // 09:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: No Bids for the House in Center of Sofia of One of the Finest Poetic Talents Peyo Yavorov

There are no bidders for the house of distinguished Bulgarian poet Peyo Yavorov (1878-1914), put up for sale of October 15 at an initial price of BGN 1.6 million, BNT reports after checking with the Sofia District Court. The deadline for the submission of offers expired Thursday, and the bids were to be opened early today. There are several possible scenarios from now on: the private bailiff may terminate the auction, or it may be postponed or resumed at a lower price than the original.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria