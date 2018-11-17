No Bids for the House in Center of Sofia of One of the Finest Poetic Talents Peyo Yavorov

There are no bidders for the house of distinguished Bulgarian poet Peyo Yavorov (1878-1914), put up for sale of October 15 at an initial price of BGN 1.6 million, BNT reports after checking with the Sofia District Court. The deadline for the submission of offers expired Thursday, and the bids were to be opened early today. There are several possible scenarios from now on: the private bailiff may terminate the auction, or it may be postponed or resumed at a lower price than the original.