Bulgarian National Assembly Adopted at First Reading Amendments to the Clean Air Act

MPs have raised demands on the quality of solid fuels used for domestic heating - mainly coal and briquettes. This is voted by the National Assembly with the amendments to the Clean Air Act at first reading.

There will be control over their storage and distribution. The sanction regime for the mayors of municipalities is also expanding.

Any mayor who does not report a reduction of the exceedances of the norms of harmful substances in the air or there is no reduction of the average annual pollution will be sanctioned from BGN 5 to 10 thousand and in the case of a repeated violation the fine will be doubled.