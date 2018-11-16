Bulgarian PM Borissov in Thessaloniki: There is no Better Place than the European Union

"There is no better place than the European Union", said the Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov during the Third Summit in Thessaloniki, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

The summit is devoted to the European perspective, connectivity, industrial development and cooperation with the Western Balkans.



''It is now time to stop talking about the Western Balkans, as Greece, Romania and Bulgaria, which are already in the EU, and can not be divided into key areas, the Prime Minister said.

''There is now nothing to stop us from continuing to develop our trade relations and stock exchanges'', Borissov added.

He also said that eventually, if there is a problem, our countries will receive the greatest assistance from NATO and the EU.





