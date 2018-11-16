Premier Boyko Borissov to Participate at Thessaloniki Summit 2018

Politics » DIPLOMACY | November 16, 2018, Friday // 11:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Premier Boyko Borissov to Participate at Thessaloniki Summit 2018 archive

Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov will participate at the Thessaloniki Summit 2018 in Greece on November 15 and 16, reported he Bulgarian National Televison.

The forum is organized by the Federation of Industries of Northern Greece and hosted by Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. Serbia’s Premier Ana Brnabić, Romania’s Deputy Premier Ana Birchall and ministers from the region will also attend the summit.

The participants will discuss topics such as EU perspective, coherence, industrial development and cooperation with the Western Balkan countries. The summit is a continuation to the quadrilateral meeting Bulgaria-Greece-Romania-Serbia held on November 2 in Varna.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Alexis Tsipras, Thessaloniki, summit, Boyko Borissov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria