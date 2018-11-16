Premier Boyko Borissov to Participate at Thessaloniki Summit 2018

Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov will participate at the Thessaloniki Summit 2018 in Greece on November 15 and 16, reported he Bulgarian National Televison.

The forum is organized by the Federation of Industries of Northern Greece and hosted by Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. Serbia’s Premier Ana Brnabić, Romania’s Deputy Premier Ana Birchall and ministers from the region will also attend the summit.

The participants will discuss topics such as EU perspective, coherence, industrial development and cooperation with the Western Balkan countries. The summit is a continuation to the quadrilateral meeting Bulgaria-Greece-Romania-Serbia held on November 2 in Varna.