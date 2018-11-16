Cloudy Skies Today, Snow and Rain in Some Areas
Today it will be cloudy over most of the country. Light rain is expected in Northern Bulgaria and the eastern regions, rain and snow in the Pre-Balkan region and Northeast Bulgaria.
Less cloudy over Southwest Bulgaria and the Upper Thracian Plain. Further cold air will come with light wind from north-northeast, moderate in Eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures between 5°C and 10°C in most areas, lower in Northeast Bulgaria, meteorologist Boryana Markova, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.
It is snowing in the mountains. There is 13 cm of snow on Botev Peak and 3 cm on Rozhen, according to data as of 5.00 am
