Cloudy Skies Today, Snow and Rain in Some Areas

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 16, 2018, Friday // 11:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Cloudy Skies Today, Snow and Rain in Some Areas pixabay.com

Today it will be cloudy over most of the country. Light rain is expected in Northern Bulgaria and the eastern regions, rain and snow in the Pre-Balkan region and Northeast Bulgaria.

Less cloudy over Southwest Bulgaria and the Upper Thracian Plain. Further cold air will come with light wind from north-northeast, moderate in Eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures between 5°C and 10°C in most areas, lower in Northeast Bulgaria, meteorologist Boryana Markova, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.


It is snowing in the mountains. There is 13 cm of snow on Botev Peak and 3 cm on Rozhen, according to data as of 5.00 am

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snow, weather, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria