Marine Le Pen is on a Working Visit to Bulgaria
November 16, 2018, Friday
The leader of the French National Party Marine Le Pen arrived late last night on her first visit to Bulgaria, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
She is part of a 20-member delegation - all leaders in Europe and MEPs from more than 5 countries.
Le Pen will participate in a forum under the motto "The Movement for a Europe of Nations and Freedom - a New Model for European Citizens". The focus of the talks will also be the forthcoming elections to the European Parliament in May. The visit is at the invitation of Veselin Mareshki.
