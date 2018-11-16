Today We Celebrate the International Day of Tolerance
For the third time, the building of the National Palace of Culture will shine in the colors of the rainbow on the occasion of the International Day of Tolerance, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
The initiative is a sign of respect for diversity, the diversity of cultures and traditions, and the protection of all forms of individual human freedom. Similar campaigns are also taking place in cities like Washington, New York, San Francisco, Tel Aviv, Berlin, Brussels, Dublin and London.
