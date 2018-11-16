Eight UN Peacekeepers Killed in Eastern DR Congo
Eight United Nations peacekeepers were killed in an operation against a rebel militia in eastern DR Congo, the UN Security Council said on Thursday, reports AFP.
One Tanzanian and seven Malawian peacekeepers were killed, the council said, raising the toll from an earlier count.
The deaths mark the biggest loss by the large UN force in the Democratic Republic of Congo since the rebels killed 15 troops nearly a year ago.
