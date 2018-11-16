Bulgarian Goalkeeper Dimitar Evtimov Extends Burton Stay

The Bulgarian’s form for the Brewers has earned him an international call-up.

Burton have extended Dimitar Evtimov’s contract for another two months.

 

The former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper, 25, joined Albion as a free agent in September after injuries to Stephen Bywater and Brad Collins left manager Nigel Clough short of options.

Evtimov has impressed during his time at the Pirelli Stadium and has helped the club progress to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

His good form has also earned him a call-up to the Bulgaria squad and he will miss Saturday’s home game against Coventry as a result.

Evtimov’s new deal will keep him at the Sky Bet League One side until January 16, 2019.

