Bulgarian Arms Maker VMZ Sopot to Start Drone Production

Business | November 16, 2018, Friday // 08:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Arms Maker VMZ Sopot to Start Drone Production

State-owned Bulgarian arms producer VMZ Sopot has signed a technology transfer contract with Israel’s Aeronautics, allowing VMZ Sopot to start producing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), the economy ministry said on Thursday, reports Reuters

“The contract will give VMZ Sopot the opportunity for its own brand Bulgarian unmanned aerial vehicles, their service and maintenance,” the ministry said in a statement after the signing.

 

Adi Cohen, marketing director at Aeronautics, said the Israeli drone maker’s aim was to set up an assembly and production line of UAVs in Bulgaria and approach new markets together with VMZ Sopot.

 

In June, during a visit to Jerusalem, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said the Balkan country was interested in joint drone production with Israel.

Israel rivals the United States as top UAV exporter and has cooperated with Russia and India on drone technologies.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria