Bulgaria’s Ministry of Education Starts to Train Religious Education Teachers

Society » EDUCATION | November 16, 2018, Friday // 08:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Ministry of Education Starts to Train Religious Education Teachers

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Education and Science starts to train teachers for teaching religious education. This emerged during an international conference on the topic held in Bulgaria’s second largest city of Plovdiv on 15th of November, reports BNT. 

The subject "Religion" will be studied as part of the extended and additional training programme from the first to the 12th grade. The procedure for writing textbooks and curricula has already began.

Kosta Kostov, Chief Expert, Ministry of Education and Science (MES): In December, 60 primary teachers will be trained to undergo one-year training and receive an additional qualification as teachers in religion. The training for these 60 teachers will be paid by the MES, under a national qualification programme.

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria