Bulgaria’s PM Held Bilateral Meetings with PMs of Serbia and Montenegro

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borisov held bilateral meetings with Serbian and Montenegrin Prime Ministers - Anna Brnabic and Dusko Markovic, the government's press office said on 15th of November. During the talks, Bulgaria's activity was highly appreciated, and since its first Presidency of the Council of the EU has been actively working on the European perspective and connectivity of the countries of the Western Balkans, reports BNT.

"The European project will not be completed without the countries of the Western Balkans, and their success on the road to the EU depends primarily on the political will of the leaders, and Bulgaria will continue to support them in implementing the EU-targeted reforms and projects," said Prime Minister Borisov.

In his talk with Brnabic, he said that among the factors contributing to political stability and security in the region, the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo is of paramount importance. And the resumption of dialogue between the two countries should be realised through EU mediation.

During the bilateral meeting, Prime Ministers Borisov and Markovic discussed sustainable progress in Montenegro's EU accession talks. Borisov stressed that it remains a good example and a leader in the region on the path to the European family.

The bilateral talks also discussed energy connectivity and infrastructure projects that are key to both the Balkans and Europe.