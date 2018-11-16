Bulgaria’s PM Borisov Met with his Macedonian Counterpart Zaev

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met with Macedonia’s Prime minister, Zoran Zaev on 15th of November in Sofia. A joint meeting of the governments of Bulgaria and Macedonia will be held in early December. The two prime ministers will jointly open the section of Struma motorway between Sandanski and Kresna, reports BNT.

With the created spirit of trust and friendship, Bulgaria and Macedonia are a good example of the new reality in the Balkans. This was stated by the Macedonian Prime Minister after the meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart.

According to Zaev, these facts are the result of the Good Neighbourly Relations Agreement signed with Bulgaria. Both governments continue their intensive work, both on the expansion of existing border crossings and on the opening of 3 new ones.

Co-operation in trade, education, science and culture continues. The Macedonian Prime Minister also announced that the Republic of Macedonia will restore the monument to Colonel Konstantin Kavarnaliev, which was destroyed in 1966, as well as the plaque of the hundreds of Bulgarian officers and soldiers who died in the 1916 battle of Kaymakchalan during the First World War.

Zoran Zaev also noted the joint celebration of shared holidays such as Ilinden and May 24, and thanked Boyko Borissov for the great support that Bulgaria gives to Macedonia for its Euro-Atlantic future. He also said his country remains committed to reforms.

At the end of the statements, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov commented on this morning news in a Hungarian newspaper that former Macedonian Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski had escaped with a Bulgarian passport.

Boyko Borissov, Prime Minister: I have to refute a fake piece of news - former Prime Minister Gruevski has neither wanted nor has been issued a passport by the Bulgarian authorties. This was 100% fake news.