Parliament Unanimously Adopts Amendments for Victims of Domestic Violence

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 16, 2018, Friday // 07:51| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Parliament Unanimously Adopts Amendments for Victims of Domestic Violence

The Parliament adopted on first reading amendments to the Penal Code for the protection of victims of domestic violence, Focus News Agency reported. 137 MPs voted in favour of the amendments, proposed by GERB. The draft proposes that psychological harassment and persecution be criminalised, along with all forms of systematic persecution. The changes would ensure protection for potential victims of forced marriages. Also, the victims of domestic violence will be notified if the perpetrator escapes or is released. Non-governmental organisations propose to specify that not only marital but also cohabiting partners can be victims of domestic violence.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria