Parliament Unanimously Adopts Amendments for Victims of Domestic Violence

The Parliament adopted on first reading amendments to the Penal Code for the protection of victims of domestic violence, Focus News Agency reported. 137 MPs voted in favour of the amendments, proposed by GERB. The draft proposes that psychological harassment and persecution be criminalised, along with all forms of systematic persecution. The changes would ensure protection for potential victims of forced marriages. Also, the victims of domestic violence will be notified if the perpetrator escapes or is released. Non-governmental organisations propose to specify that not only marital but also cohabiting partners can be victims of domestic violence.