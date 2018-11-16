EU to Invest EUR 293.4 Million for more Modern and Safe Rail Transport in Bulgaria

The European Union will invest EUR 293.4 million from the Cohesion Fund for modern, faster and safer rail links between Plovdiv and Burgas, connecting some of Bulgaria's largest cities with one of the most important Black Sea ports, said the press office of the EC Representation in Bulgaria. The investments will contribute to the construction of a high-speed rail line, part of the TEN-T Orient/East Med Corridor that connects Central with Southeast Europe, reports Focus News Agency.

Regional Policy Commissioner Corina Cretu commented that this EU-funded project will shorten travel times and increase safety for Bulgarian citizens, who will also be able to feel the advantages of a better air quality. The project will reduce travel time by 40 minutes for both passengers and freight, with trains reaching a speed of between 130 and 160 km/h on the 293 km stretch. This will make railway transport competitive with road transport, and will promote environmentally friendly mobility in the country.